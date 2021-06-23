Nov. 23 Community News
Email announcements to community@reflector.com. Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:. 4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 and July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! Participants also explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register:https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com. Free.www.reflector.com