Pitt County, NC

Nov. 23 Community News

Daily Reflector
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmail announcements to community@reflector.com. Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:. 4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 and July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! Participants also explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register:https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com. Free.

