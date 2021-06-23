Town Park Talk

Summer is upon us and in full swing at the Canonsburg Town Park. The pool is open and having record day admissions, pickleball is in full swing, the new VFW Pavilion is already being rented, and our brand new comfort station has been installed and is available for use! The park has been bustling with community residents. Adults, children and pets have been seen in all areas. Being outside has been our best friend during this unbelievable worldwide pandemic, and we are so glad to have and maintain such a beautiful venue.