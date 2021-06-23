Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

True but my whole leaning is that the major money won't be NIL but salary

By VTCALS72 Joined:
sportswar.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd the bigger teams can and will pay way more. And employees/contract workers is what they are in the nfl and IMHO will get to in whatever the future college football looks like.

virginiatech.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#College Football#American Football#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccersportswar.com

Which is really my whole point on this thread...it really wouldn't

Be the worse thing to find a post player in the portal (if a good one is still available) and have them battle for a spot and for minutes. Who knows, another incoming front court player may prove to be better than what we have now, given what we know and have seen from KS and FC and their battles with health and injuries.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: My guess as to how Clemson will handle the NIL.

Interesting post. One thing though...as far as "Compliance" there will be none because it is going to be a free for all and the NCAA and any other bodies encharged with monitoring and regulating it won't do anything. No one in that role will be able to keep up and even if they can they aren't going to touch it.
sportswar.com

But there isn't a salary cap on endorsements, which is more what NIL is

Which is why I don't see it being a big divide in the locker room, unless some guys are more focused on their Insta-likes than their team. It's not like UVA is paying one guy more than the other if they're both on scholarship, it's earned off the field from outside entities.
College SportsRaleigh News & Observer

NCAA OKs long-awaited NIL policy, but college athletes in SC can’t make money just yet

The NCAA board of directors approved an interim policy Wednesday that suspends the amateurism rules related to a student-athlete’s name, image and likeness. The plan takes effect Thursday, and the change opens the door for college athletes to profit through personal endorsements or business ventures. It will remain in effect until either federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted. The new ruling will also not affect a student-athlete’s financial aid.
Sportstigernet.com

NIL question and my apologies

In advance if it's been asked a dozen times on the bored. If a few/or many very rich alumni of a school are willing to throw out tons of $$$ to the top players that are still in HS (say the top 22 players at all 22 starting positions) with a promise to pay them big bucks for wearing their last name on their alma maters jerseys while playing in games on that schools field, what is to stop that from happening? It's the players' name and likeness and image in those uniforms that the alumni are paying for, so they say. What's the difference between that and "paying them to play"...it's the same thing.
College Sportssportswar.com

The end comes because $$$ will eventually

Ruin the game as it does nearly everything else . Fans will grow weary of watching overpaid spoiled 18 year prima donas. Just as the pro sports are now hard to watch college sports seemed to be headed down the same road. College sports have already began a steady attendance decline in recent years and NIL will only serve to make that decline grow more rapidly .
Footballsportswar.com

I hear ya

But I think a lot of fans dont give the coaches salary a second thought other than we want to afford a good coach. This fraction of a sum doled out very unequally to players may have more of an effect in my opimion. Maybe I'm a tad bitter because we can't win the ever-growing arms race and we're not as good in football anymore. If it were 1999 and the players were getting some money would i care? Probably not as much.
NBAsportswar.com

I doubt you'd find anything in big data roll-ups. Not enough players are

Working the mid-range consistently. As mentioned earlier, Chris Paul put on a mid-range clinic last night, but he's the exception. You'd have to have several top NBA owners and GMs value mid-range guys across the league to get the numbers up. And I don't know that there are that many mid-range guys to pick from, because the college and even HS kids have all grown up in the 3 and dunk era.
Educationsportswar.com

Really bad choice.

There's no upside to taking a hard category, so do what everybody else does - pick history or liberal arts. The show is set up so that only the two minute drill part really matters, so you have to stack points there. I've watched all three episodes so far, and...
Sportssportswar.com

Worrying about going slightly past 10 seconds for a FT does seem slightly

Silly to me in the age of extended clock/bounds/flop/contact reviews and constant TV timeouts... especially if it isn't extremely common and most players like to just let it flow. I'm all for players being given comfortability in their own routine and timing (to a reasonable extent, obviously). I do really feel like common sense and courtesy are often absent in the world of athletics, though.

Comments / 0

Community Policy