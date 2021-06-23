True but my whole leaning is that the major money won't be NIL but salary

In advance if it's been asked a dozen times on the bored. If a few/or many very rich alumni of a school are willing to throw out tons of $$$ to the top players that are still in HS (say the top 22 players at all 22 starting positions) with a promise to pay them big bucks for wearing their last name on their alma maters jerseys while playing in games on that schools field, what is to stop that from happening? It's the players' name and likeness and image in those uniforms that the alumni are paying for, so they say. What's the difference between that and "paying them to play"...it's the same thing.