Italy are through to the final at Euro 2020. They punched their ticket Tuesday, beating Spain on penalty kicks. England face Denmark on Wednesday to decide who meet Italy in Sunday's final. A frantic round of 16 kicked off the knockout stage and saw many big names crash out of the tournament. France, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany all went home. Eight nations advanced in the competition: Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ukraine and England.