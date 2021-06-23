When you think of Vail, you probably associate it with skiing. Boasting one of the largest ski resorts in the world with over 5,000 acres of skiable area, it’s no wonder. But did you know that Vail, due to its elevation, actually has not only snowy winters but warm beautiful summers full of wildflowers and aspen trees with a backdrop of the Gore Range mountains? And what better way could there be to view these mountains in the summer than on Vail horseback riding adventures?!