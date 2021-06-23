Premium Hydration Bottled Waters
The Jovē alkaline water is a newly launched bottled water from the brand that's formulated to help offer impressive hydration for consumers to benefit from. The bottled water is made with 100% purified water and made with Advanced Cellular Hydration Technology, which is achieved using a patented liquid silica that is charged with electrons and helps to increase alkalinity. This will help the water to hydrate the body in a more optimized manner for enhanced skin and cellular health.www.trendhunter.com