Pirates plan to give Cruz some work in the outfield

East Carolina sophomore Connor Norby and junior Gavin Williams were both named D1Baseball First-Team All-Americans the website announced Monday morning. The duo becomes the third and fourth Pirates in program history to be selected to six or more All-America teams in the same season joining Bryan Packard (seven/2018) and Jake Agnos (six/2019). Norby, the 2021 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award winner, closed out the 2021 season batting .415 where he currently leads the nation in hits (102) before the start of the College World Series. Norby also ranks among the national leader's top-15 in total bases (fifth/162), hits per game (sixth/1.67), batting average (eighth) and runs (12th/64). The Pirates triple crown winner, who led the club in home runs (15) and runs, also stood atop the team stat columns in multi-hit games (33), slugging percentage (.659), on-base percentage (.484) and stolen bases (18), while sharing the lead in doubles (15) with Zach Agnos.