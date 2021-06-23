Pirates plan to give Cruz some work in the outfield

Back at the end of April, I did a test run of a “fun index” in which I examined five of my favorite things from the opening month of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. I didn’t do it in May. In all honesty, it was not something even remotely on my radar until a friend told me how much he enjoyed the first and had wondered where the follow-up was in the following months. This, unfortunately for me, means that I missed an opportunity to talk about the baserunning exploits of Javier Báez. So, in the interest of not missing opportunities, here I am again to review some of the things that made baseball fun in June.