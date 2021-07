No, TL didn't win, Justin Fields did. If I recall, Justin didn't have a bad career. That said, TL did lead after day 2 with fields 2nd. Not like he stunk it up. I'm happy that Cade won. My guess is the reason so much is being made of it is because the pundits et al have painted a picture that we missed in this cycle on an elite QB.... When in fact, we got a great one.