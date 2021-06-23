SACUA discusses summer retreat, library committee report new rules committee charge

WESTERLY — The School Committee has completed its work on the 2021-22 budget, bringing it into balance in time for the start of the new fiscal year on Thursday. On Wednesday, the committee approved the last round of adjustments to bring the spending plan into balance by July 1 as required by state law. Following the Town Council's approval of the budget in April, the School Committee was faced with determining how to address a deficit of about $1 million. The deficit was due to a reduction in state aid and the council's decision to increase the allocation of local tax dollars by just $600,000 rather than the $1.6 million increase sought by the School Committee.