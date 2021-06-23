SACUA discusses summer retreat, library committee report new rules committee charge
The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met virtually on Monday to discuss the annual SACUA retreat in August and the formation of a new rules committee. Faculty Senate director MaryJo Banasik also announced the Senate Assembly had successfully reserved space inside the Palmer Commons for in-person meetings in the upcoming Fall semester, the first of which will take place on Sep. 20. SACUA, the Senate Assembly and various Senate Assembly committees frequently held their sessions in the Palmer Commons prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the U-M shutdown last March.www.michigandaily.com