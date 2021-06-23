Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

OPDC discusses proposed Croatian Fraternal Union building demolition

By Punya Bhasin
Pitt News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose walking down Forbes Avenue may soon not be able to see the familiar historical facade of the Croatian Fraternal Union building. After severe damage to the structural integrity of the building, Mary Beth McGrew, the associate vice chancellor of planning, design and real estate at Pitt, discussed the University’s plan to demolish the building and salvage parts of its facade for the sake of historical preservation.

pittnews.com
