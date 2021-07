Captain Jeff Spafford on the Outrider out of Fisherman’s Landing in San Diego, CA called in with with us today. Hey how you doing today guys, Jeff here on the Outrider just calling to wrap up report from our 2 1/2 day fishing trip day one. Absolutely gorgeous weather, fishing was a little slow and we boated I don't know 10 or 12 of that 20 to 40 pounds blue-fin-tuna the first day. We also hooked a couple of big ones but could not get them on the boat. We fished into the dark there the fishing is relatively close. Once again a couple more heart breaks with the couple on the jiggs in the dark and decided too scary back into the bay rebate and headed back out. We arrived on scene right there around great light and got into a really good buy guys one of those wide open things and got the job done. Ended up with limit the blue fin tuna all that 20 to 40 pound stuff for our nine passengers plus some of the crew. The rest of the day looking around for some big ones had a few blow ups on the kite, couldn't get one to stick and then right there before dark we had to blow up the stock we boated a 205-210 pound or something like that and overall was just a great trip like I said the weather was gorgeous and fishing was more than fair I'd call it so if you're interested in getting out with us I know we're filling up quick guys but there is some spots available and it doesn't seem like the fishing is gonna really slow down there's a lot of fish out there so I think it's just gonna progress in building building probably gonna be another spectacular season ... blue fin wise so we hope to see you out here on the boat guys. Thank you.