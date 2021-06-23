Merck Foundation brings together 13 African First Ladies

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLusaka [Zambia]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck foundation "More than a Mother" Ambassadors, African First Ladies of Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, and Namibia actively participated in the 8th edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary which was co-chaired by Zambia First Lady, H.E. ESTHER LUNGU and Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

