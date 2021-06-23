Cancel
Texarkana, TX

MARGARET BROWN

Texarkana Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMona Margaret Brown, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, June 21, 2021, in a local nursing facility. Mrs. Brown was born April 8, 1931, in Dekalb, Texas and was a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. Margaret loved the sun and enjoyed laying out to get a golden tan. She was also an avid baseball fan whether it be watching her kids and grandkids play or her favorite team, the Atlanta Braves. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Oscar B. Brown and one son, Nicky Brown, Sr. Survivors include her children, Gary Brown, Nancy Luman and husband Mark, and Kenny Brown and wife Misty, all of Texarkana; seven grandchildren, Mindy Lynn, Nicky Brown Jr., Shane Brown, Jason Brown, Josh Luman, Kaleb Brown, and Roman Brown; one sister, Geraldine Vaughan of Texarkana, Arkansas; a number of great-grandchildren and many other relatives. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

