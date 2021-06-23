Treasa Bridegan

ALBION — Treasa Marie (Gadomski) Bridegan, loved beyond measure, departed on June 17, 2021, for one last adventure, beyond the 48 states she has visited in the past five years, beyond the Middle East where she spent three adventurous months with two of her youngest grandchildren (and daughter), beyond the magnificent beauty of the beaches in Texas where she and her husband spent many winters, and beyond forests, mountains and small river streams in Riggins, Idaho, her favorite hidden spot of heaven on earth, and finally, beyond cancer.