Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - SFH Inc. ("SFH") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 227,500 common shares in the capital of 1246764 B.C. Ltd. ("764") (the "Purchased Shares") from 1261648 B.C. Ltd. ("648" or the "Seller") pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between SFH and the Seller on July 6, 2021. The Purchased Shares were purchased at a price of $0.0001 per Purchased Share for an aggregate price of $22.75.