HELENA -- Prior to Tuesday night, it had been three weeks since the Helena Senators American Legion baseball team had dropped a game. But everything comes to an end and at Kindrick Legion Field, on a picture perfect night for baseball, the Missoula Mavericks ended Helena's nine-game winning streak with a 6-4 win in the first of two games of a Legion AA doubleheader. Missoula finished off a sweep with a 9-4 win in Game two.