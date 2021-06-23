Cancel
Through Boston Marathon case, ABA asks Supreme Court to affirm in-depth juror questioning

legalnews.com
 13 days ago

The American Bar Association filed an amicus brief Monday with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to underscore the importance of content questioning of prospective jurors during the voir dire or jury screening process to ensure due process and a fair trial in high publicity cases. The issue of...

legalnews.com
