SCC and Audubon Softball Win Matchups of Area Teams, Kuemper Falls to Atlantic

Gilbert At Carroll- Completion of a suspended game from June 16th. Gilbert led 8-6 going into bottom 5th inning. The game began on June 16th and was heading into the bottom of the 5th when a storm with plenty of lightening and wind came through the area forcing the game to be suspended and completed on Friday afternoon. Gabby Olberding hit her first varsity home run Thursday night and added to her total Friday. Olberding came up with a runner on base and crushed a shot over the left field fence to tie the game at 8-8. Carroll looked like they had taken the momentum right away but Gilbert had an answer. They took advantage of a couple mistakes by Carroll and scored 5-runs in the top 6th. Carroll wasn’t done as the rallied in the bottom 7th but the rally fell just short. Carroll loaded the bases with one out and got a RBI groundout from Josie Ayala and then a 2 RBI single up the middle from Chloe Gallegos to pull within two. Gilbert would get the final out and hold off Carroll.