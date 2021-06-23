Cancel
SCC and Audubon Softball Win Matchups of Area Teams, Kuemper Falls to Atlantic

By Jeff Blankman
1380kcim.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlidden Ralston 1 (3 Innings) South Central Calhoun played well in every aspect of the game as they evened their record at 8-8. The Titans scored 10-runs in the 1st inning on a collection of hits, walks, hit-by-pitches. Emma Anderson started the game off with a single, Brielle Korleski was hit-by-pitch and Emma Geno had a sac fly, reached on an error and scored Anderson. The Titans batted 14 players in the 1st inning, picking up hits by Anderson, Mady Smidt, Ashley Hanks and Anderson again with a double.

