Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Kuemper and Audubon Baseball Pick Up Wins; Glidden Ralston and SCC Game Suspended, IKM-Manning Falls Tuesday

By Tyler Brunner
1380kcim.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKuemper’s night started off slow, but they eventually brought home runners and grabbed a win over conference foe Atlantic Tuesday night. Atlantic got on the board to begin the game in the bottom of the first inning with a solo run. Kuemper was unable to bring home runners in the first or second innings, but got a good stretch of scoring in the third and fourth. The Knights brought home two runners in the top of the third to take their first lead of the game at 2-1. Trevor Rial was a strong batter for Kuemper, going 2-3 with an RBI. Austin Tigges and Logan Sibenaller both were able to clear a double, while Sibenaller got an RBI.

www.1380kcim.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Larsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scc#Titans#Audubon Baseball#Scc Game Suspended#Knights#Kuemper Head#Rs Box Score Team#Ikm Manning#Wolves#Wheelers#Rbi#Bb Ikm#Bb Lane#Bb Reed Hinners#Bb Box Score Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Irwin, IAdbrnews.com

Lo-Ma clips IKM-Manning girls in five innings

The IKM-Manning girls suffered a 13-1 Western Iowa Conference softball loss in five innings to Logan-Magnolia on Friday night at Irwin. The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season, as the Wolves fell to 0-13 in WIC action and overall. Lo-Ma scored two runs in the first inning, adding three...
Centerville, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Prep baseball: Big Reds 'poised' for SCC title

CENTERVILLE — Executing in high-leverage moments separate the good teams from the rest. And after a walk-off 2-1 win over Clarke on Tuesday, the Big Reds walked off their home field with boosted confidence in each other, a valuable trait come post-season time. Centerville head coach Ryan Hodges said one-run...
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

CRB Baseball Won, Carroll, AWV and IKM-Manning Lose Late Leads, Area Teams 1-6 on Wednesday

The Tigers had the tying run at 3rd base and the winning run at 2nd base in the 7th inning with 1 out and weren’t able to score to tie the game. They scored a run before loading the bases in the 7th to pull back within a run after allowing 2-runs to score in the top 7th. Carroll out hit Bondurant Farrar 13 to 7 and got a solid pitching performance from Slade Sibnaller, who allowed 6 hits in 6 1/3 innings. The Blue Jays took the lead in the 3rd, scoring 3-runs. Carroll answered in the 4th when Ryan Johnston had a sac fly to score a run and Treyton Goins drove in the second run with a base hit. The Blue Jays added a pair of runs in the 5th before Carroll tied it in the bottom half when Slade Sibenaller hit a 3-run home run. Jack Troutman added an RBI single in the 7th but the Tigers left the bases loaded. Bondurant Farrar took advantage of 3 Carroll errors, turning them into 3 unearned runs.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Kuemper defeats Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball

(Atlantic) Austin Tigges went the distance on the hill and led Kuemper past Atlantic 4-1 in a Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball game at Atlantic on Tuesday night. Tigges allowed one run on six hits, struck out four batters, and did not give up a walk in seven innings of work. The Knights scored four runs on eight hits and committed three errors.
Manning, IAdbrnews.com

Lo-Ma tops IKM-Manning boys on baseball diamond

The Logan-Magnolia boys ended IKM-Manning’s win streak at two games on Friday night, as the Panthers earned an 18-5 baseball victory over the Wolves at Manilla. With the loss, IKM-Manning fell to 3-10 in the Western Iowa Conference and 4-12 overall. IKM-Manning trailed only 9-5 after five innings before the...
Madrid, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

WCV Baseball and Softball Pick Up Wins Against Madrid

Baseball played Madrid again Monday. WCV beat them for one of their three wins coming into this game. WCV was in the middle of a pitching dual with the Tigers. Both teams were held scoreless through three innings. It wasn’t until the 4th inning that either team would score. WCV managed to get two runs across while Madrid only had one. That was enough to give the Wildcats the win. 2-1.
Audubon, IAdbrnews.com

Monarch boys defeat Audubon in nonconference baseball

Playing its sixth game of the week, Denison-Schleswig picked up a 13-1 nonconference baseball victory on Saturday at Audubon. The triumph was the third in a row for D-S, which moved to12-5 overall on the season. Up 2-1 after two innings, D-S then plated three runs in the third, three...
Calhoun County, IAthegraphic-advocate.com

SCC baseball team makes progress, nearly upsets OABCIG, ESC

Simply put, the South Central Calhoun baseball team is getting there. According to SCC head baseball coach Courtland Ellis, the Titans have made strides since the beginning of the season. Now, one final hurdle remains for SCC. That final hurdle is for the Titans to return to the win column...
Clarinda, IAclarindaherald.com

Clarinda baseball, softball swept at Kuemper

The Clarinda softball and baseball teams weren’t able to find a win Monday, June 28, in two tries each at Kuemper Catholic. Cardinal baseball lost 13-3 and 4-0 while Cardinal softball fell 8-1 and 11-1. Michael Shull struck out seven Knights over 6 2/3 innings in the nightcap of the...
Boone, IAAmes Tribune

Boone sports recap: Baseball, softball pick up marquee wins

Softball (19-5) The Toreadors tore through their competition in the back half of the week to make up for lost ground against ADM (19-5) on June 16. With wins against Perry (6-17), Kuemper Catholic (14-9), Benton (14-9), and Ames (15-11), there was no shortage of big performances as Boone won by a margin of 53-9 over the four games.
Wausau, WIonfocus.news

Woodchucks Finish June 8 Suspended Game, Collect Win

WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Green Bay Booyah resumed a suspended game Tuesday evening, after their June 8 tilt was suspended early due to thunderstorms. Taking a four-run cushion into the 5:05 p.m., second inning resumption, the Chucks added another swift run en route to a 5-2 win.
Dow City, IAdbrnews.com

Boyer Valley picks up nonconference softball win over IKM-Manning

Boyer Valley scored nine runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 15-8 nonconference softball victory over IKM-Manning at Dow City. The win moved BV to 9-7 overall, while the loss kept IKM-Manning winless at 0-16 overall on the year. BV...
Logan, IAharlanonline.com

Panther softball team downs IKM-Manning

 IRWIN (June 18) -- The Logan-Magnolia softball team scored two runs in the top of the first inning and continued to chip away here Friday, beating IKM-Manning 13-1 in five.  The Wolves, who dropped to 0-13 on the year, finished with just two hits as Alexis Gruhn and Zoey Melton both ripped hard-hit doubles in the third inning. Freshman Ella Richards took the loss, allowing 11 hits but just two earned runs in five innings. She walked four, hit one batter and had zero strikeouts. IKM-Manning committed five errors.
Sports1380kcim.com

SCC and Audubon Softball Win Matchups of Area Teams, Kuemper Falls to Atlantic

Glidden Ralston 1 (3 Innings) South Central Calhoun played well in every aspect of the game as they evened their record at 8-8. The Titans scored 10-runs in the 1st inning on a collection of hits, walks, hit-by-pitches. Emma Anderson started the game off with a single, Brielle Korleski was hit-by-pitch and Emma Geno had a sac fly, reached on an error and scored Anderson. The Titans batted 14 players in the 1st inning, picking up hits by Anderson, Mady Smidt, Ashley Hanks and Anderson again with a double.
Macedonia, IAdbrnews.com

IKM-Manning girls fall to Riverside in WIC softball

Oakland Riverside tallied seven runs in the fifth inning on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs picked up an 11-1 Western Iowa Conference softball victory over IKM-Manning at Macedonia. The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season at 0-12 in WIC play and overall. Down 3-0, IKM-Manning scored its lone run...
Audubon, IAdbrnews.com

10-run fifth lifts Audubon past IKM-Manning girls

Audubon pushed 10 runs across in the top of the fifth inning on Tuesday night, as the Wheeler girls earned an 18-4 Western Iowa Conference softball victory in five innings over IKM-Manning at Irwin. The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season at 0-15 in league play and overall. The...
Sportsdbrnews.com

BV girls net 13 runs in sixth to overpower Glidden-Ralston

The Boyer Valley girls erupted for 13 runs in the top of the sixth inning on Friday, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 21-9 softball victory over Glidden-Ralston at Glidden. It was the second straight win for BV and second of the season over G-R for the Lady Bulldogs, which improved to 6-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 8-6 overall.
BaseballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

CAM Shut’s Out Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference Baseball Game

(Anita) Connor McKee pitched a five-inning shutout in a 14-0 win over Glidden –Ralston in a Rolling Valley High Baseball game at Glidden-Ralston on Wednesday night. McKee allowed no runs on three hits and struck out eight batters in five innings of work for the Cougars now 17-3 on the season. CAM scored 14-runs on nine hits. Lane Spieker hit a home run and a single for the visitors. Colby Rich finished the night with a single and a double and two RBI. Connor McKee stroked an RBI single, and Joe Kaufman, Cade Ticknor, Ethan Follman, Seth Hensley, Jack Follman, and Brody Paulsen each hit singles for CAM.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Sixers pick up win in Omaha

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 turned a three-run fourth inning into a 4-2 victory over Millard West on Saturday at the CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Nebraska. Sophomore Colter McAnelly and senior Ty Lobmeyer pitched three and four innings, respectively, both striking out six batters. After falling behind...

Comments / 0

Community Policy