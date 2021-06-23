Kuemper and Audubon Baseball Pick Up Wins; Glidden Ralston and SCC Game Suspended, IKM-Manning Falls Tuesday
Kuemper’s night started off slow, but they eventually brought home runners and grabbed a win over conference foe Atlantic Tuesday night. Atlantic got on the board to begin the game in the bottom of the first inning with a solo run. Kuemper was unable to bring home runners in the first or second innings, but got a good stretch of scoring in the third and fourth. The Knights brought home two runners in the top of the third to take their first lead of the game at 2-1. Trevor Rial was a strong batter for Kuemper, going 2-3 with an RBI. Austin Tigges and Logan Sibenaller both were able to clear a double, while Sibenaller got an RBI.www.1380kcim.com