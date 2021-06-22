Health Fair axed due to COVID
The Sweet Home Community Health Committee has made the decision unfortunately to cancel the Sweet Home Health Fair scheduled for Aug. 21, 2021. This is due to the continuing concerns about how best to protect the public and participating health services/vendors due to continued uncertainties surrounding COVID 19. Even though great strides and progress has been made in dealing with this virus, there still is a degree of risk that we feel is not worth having this year’s event.www.sweethomenews.com