Texarkana, TX

ALEX "JOE" THOMPSON

Texarkana Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA celebration of life for Alex "Joe" Thompson, 65, of Texarkana, TX, will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Texarkana at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 with Charles Hale officiating. Burial will follow in the Redwater Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Texarkana from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. Joe was born November 18, 1955 in Texarkana. He passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Nevada. He attended Liberty Eylau public schools, graduating from Neurenberg American High School and Texarkana College. Joe proudly served in the United States Army. He also served with the 2nd Squadron / 11th Armored Calvary Regiment (known as Blackhorse), 3rd Platoon in Bad Kissingen, Germany Daley Barracks from 1973-1975. He never met a stranger and loved his friends and family. He owned Allied Termite and Pest Control in Texarkana and during that time, Joe served as a state representative for the Texas Pest Control Board. He was a member of BCIS Antique Car Club and Hampton Road Church of Christ in Texarkana. At the time of his death, Joe owned JP Bowhunting Ranch and Bi-State Bail Bonds. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Thompson, his father, Foster Thompson, brothers Forrest Ray Thompson and Albert Cook and sister Sharon White. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Carolyn May Thompson; a daughter, Kandice White and husband Chris of Plano; a son, Justin Thompson of Fort Worth; grandchildren Tinley White and Cortland White, both of Plano; aunt and uncle Brenda and Larry Gibson; a sister-in-law Marge Cook; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Buddy and Joan May; and a host of other relatives and friends.

