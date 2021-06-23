JONATHAN FLOWERS
Jonathan Monte Flowers, 18, of Candor, passed away on June 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held June 25, 2 p.m., at Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance, Ellerbe. Flowers is survived by his mother, Shanta Monique Little of the home; father, Jonathan Flowers of Candor; brother, Dakota Little, and sister, Azariah Bowden, both of the home; maternal grandmother, Martha Little of Burlington; maternal grandfather, James Dunlap of Biscoe; paternal grandmother, Shirley Flowers of Candor; and paternal grandfather, John Young of Troy.