NEW YORK - New York City resumed counting votes Tuesday in its Democratic mayoral primary, which went into a state of suspended animation a week ago. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams surpassed the 50% threshold but his overall lead has shrunk significantly in an unofficial tally on Tuesday after 11 rounds of ranked choice vote tabulation. However, the tally doesn't include more than 100,000 absentee ballots. And the Board of Elections acknowledged an apparent discrepancy in the reported vote totals.