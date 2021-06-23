JUNE DELLINGER

June Carol Dellinger, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at a local nursing facility. Carol was born on September 13, 1941 to Herbert and Vera Keller. Carol was a joy to be around, always smiling through her pain. Her motto was always "Praise Jesus and We Are Not Giver Uppers." Heaven is receiving another angel. We will miss you, sweetie. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Richard and Frank Jones, a daughter, Shellie Sorrentino, and two brothers James and Michael Keller. She is survived by one son, Travis Jones and wife Lesley and grandchildren of Lakehurst, California; one daughter, Cindy Nestel of Santa Anna, California; and numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren; and special friends, Annette Kilker, Pat Kennedy, Jana Berry and Teresa and April Sutton. No services are planned at this time. Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.