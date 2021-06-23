One dead after crash between pickup, semi on I-80

A man was killed Tuesday night in a crash on I-80, west of Tooele.

The crash was first reported by the Utah Department of Transportation around 8:15 p.m. as the freeway was partially closed for the emergency response and cleanup efforts.

It occurred around milepost 78, just west of the Stansbury Island freeway exit.

Utah Highway Patrol later announced that the crash was fatal.

UHP said an eastbound pickup truck hauling a trailer hit a semi, then rolled into the median. One adult male was declared dead at the scene.

The man's name has not yet been released, and no information on other people involved was provided. UHP said an update is expected, but no timeline was given.

