EXPLAINER: What's Next Now That GOP Has Blocked Voting Bill?

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

Senate Republicans have blocked debate of a sweeping overhaul of how elections are run in the U.S. The bill was pushed by congressional Democrats who argued it was needed to counter a spate of new GOP laws this year tightening voting rules in the states. A look at what has...

www.usnews.com
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'DC excuse-making': Voters blame Biden and Democrats, not filibuster, for gridlock

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats may have the facts on their side regarding the filibuster, but voters appear to care very little. While Biden and his Capitol Hill allies complain their legislative priorities are being impeded by Republicans and Senate rules in the 50-50 chamber, some voters are oblivious to the finer details. Polls show they simply blame Democrats for Washington's latest gridlock.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

With McCain in Mind, Sinema Reaches for Bipartisanship

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than for her shock of purple hair or unpredictable votes, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is perhaps best known for doing the unthinkable in Washington: She spends time on the Republican side of the aisle. Not only does she pass her days chatting up the Republican senators,...
POTUSNewsweek

Fate of 10 GOP Impeachers Since Capitol Riot Shows 'Going Against Trump Is the Death Knell'

The 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in instigating the mob that marauded through the Capitol on January 6 knew the riot would be a historic turning point for the country. What they didn't realize: The events of that day might also mark the beginning of the end of their own political careers, and that their actions would give Trump and politicians loyal to him a rallying cry to help them retain control of the Republican Party.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Do Democrats have a strategy to counter GOP state laws restricting voting?

The 1965 Voting Rights Act has long stood as a symbol of the progress America has made in the struggle for civil rights and as a guardian of the right of all citizens to vote. Today, with two main provisions stripped of their power by the Supreme Court, the law has become a symbol of the weakening of resistance to the states’ efforts to restrict rather than expand and protect those rights.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Yes, Democrats are bickering. But Biden’s wish list is gaining traction

As he pursues his $4-trillion domestic spending wish list, President Biden has had a lot more than Republican opposition to contend with. He has found himself squeezed between two wings of his own party: progressives who want the biggest possible expansion of federal programs and moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia who insist that legislation should be the product of bipartisan compromise.
Presidential ElectionSan Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: Surprise, surprise. Republicans used the filibuster to block voting rights. Now what?

The U.S. Senate’s party-line vote to block voting rights legislation this week was welcome in one respect. Conservative Democratic senators such as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin have been making vapid arguments against the reality of Republican authoritarian drift for months. California’s own Dianne Feinstein, meanwhile, has been arguing with her own press releases on the subject. Now we have a cold, hard demonstration of Republican refusal even to debate protecting democracy, with all 50 of the party’s senators voting to filibuster H.R. 1, the House-passed election protection bill known as the For the People Act, and thereby allow a wholesale state-level assault on voting and voters to proceed unchecked.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why Stacey Abrams is open to Joe Manchin's voting rights proposal

(CNN) — This week Democrats will try to advance a sweeping new voting rights bill in the US Senate. The legislation, which passed the US House of Representatives in March, would enact automatic voter registration, expand early voting, modernize our antiquated voting systems, and restore the voting rights of Americans with prior felony convictions.
Charleston, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

GOP filibuster blocks Dem voting rights bill

CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced Tuesday he would vote to begin debate on a sweeping election reform bill while U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito joined Republicans in opposition, as West Virginians urged support or objections to the bill. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Manchin, D-W.Va., said an agreement...

