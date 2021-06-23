Is Your Child A Genius?

Ask anyone, they will say their child is smart, good-looking, the best athlete, but how do you know if they are a genius, are there signs?. Grandmas have brag books, or at least mine did when I was a kid. That was the way that Grandparents "bragged" about their grandchildren. My son Sam is writing his own songs, can solve complex math problems, reads fast with great comprehension. Sure, I think he is gifted, but I am biased. So how do you tell if yours is a genius?