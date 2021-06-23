2021 NBA playoffs: Deandre Ayton's game-winning dunk gives Phoenix Suns 2-0 lead over LA Clippers, lights up social media
The Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers were in a back and forth struggle in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, and then chaos ensued. With 30.9 seconds to play, Paul George's layup netted the Clippers their first lead since early in the third quarter. After a timeout, Devin Booker quickly nailed a 15-footer to give the Suns back the lead. Paul George answered with a long two to put the Clippers ahead 103-102 with 22.2 seconds left. Following a Suns turnover and missed 3-pointer, George was fouled and went to the free-throw line, hoping to give LA a three-point lead.