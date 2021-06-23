Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: Deandre Ayton’s last-second dunk lifts Suns over Clippers

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GfSX_0acebZff00

Deandre Ayton made a go-ahead alley-oop dunk off an inbound pass with 0.7 seconds remaining as the Phoenix Suns earned a 104-103 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points for the Suns, and Ayton contributed 24 points and 14 rebounds. Devin Booker scored 20 points, playing after getting his nose bloodied late in the third quarter and having stitches.

The Suns increased their playoff winning streak to nine games.

Payne stepped up to make 12 of 24 shots from the field and had nine assists with no turnovers. He was starting at point guard for the second consecutive game with Chris Paul in health and safety protocol after he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul George scored 26 points and Reggie Jackson added 19 for the Clippers, who fell behind 2-0 in their third consecutive series. They rallied to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round and came back against the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the conference semifinals.

George missed a pair of free throws with 8.2 seconds remaining that gave the Suns a chance to win the game.

The Clippers were playing their fourth consecutive playoff game without forward Kawhi Leonard, who is out due to a sprained right knee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNMYH_0acebZff00 Also Read:
NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Game 3 is set for Thursday night at Los Angeles, where the Clippers have won their past four after losing their first three home contests to Dallas.

The teams traded the lead multiple times in the final minute. The Clippers took a 101-100 advantage with 30.9 seconds remaining on a layup by George that came after Ivica Zubac blocked a Payne layup attempt. Zubac had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers.

Booker put the Suns back in front 102-101 on a contested jump shot from the elbow of the key with 27 seconds remaining, but George answered with an 18-foot jump shot for a 103-102 lead with 22.2 seconds left.

After Patrick Beverley forced Booker into a turnover with 9.3 seconds remaining, George could have given the Clippers a three-point advantage, but he missed two free throws. He was 5 of 10 from the line in the game.

Mikal Bridges missed a 3-point attempt with 3.3 seconds remaining that would have given the Suns the lead, but the Clippers tipped the ball out of bounds with under a second left. Jae Crowder then lobbed the inbound pass toward the rim, with Ayton slamming down the game-winning basket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqWWz_0acebZff00 Also Read:
2021 NBA mock draft: Top prospects, top landing spots

Los Angeles could not get off another shot before the final horn sounded.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Paul George
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Dewanna Bonner
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The Dallas Mavericks#Dallas Wings Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
MLB
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face the Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

After 16 long years, Chris Paul finally made it to the NBA Finals. Four wins separate Paul and the Phoenix Suns from winning their first NBA championship. Phoenix awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks versus Atlanta Hawks series on the other side of the bracket to determine their Finals foes, where the former has a 3-2 series lead. CP3 and the Suns will definitely tune in to the Eastern Conference Finals to do some advance scouting in preparation for their championship-round opponents.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAAOL Corp

NBA playoffs: Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

For the first time since the days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals. The Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 on Saturday to win the Eastern Conference finals in six games, despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for the last two-and-a-half games. Milwaukee will now face the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.
NBAtheScore

NBA announces schedule for Bucks-Suns Finals

The schedule has been announced for the upcoming NBA Finals featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Date Game Away Home Time (ET) This marks Milwaukee's first NBA Finals appearance since 1974. The Bucks won their lone championship in 1971. Meanwhile, Phoenix is playing for a championship for the first...
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Film Room: How The Phoenix Suns’ Constant Rim Attacks Unlocked Deandre Ayton In Game 1 Win Over Clippers

In a clash between two juggernauts in the Western Conference Finals, the L.A. Clippers and Phoenix Suns were both starting the series without their primary leaders. The Clippers, who have still listed Kawhi Leonard as out indefinitely with a right knee sprain, had to widen their rotation to begin this matchup — not the best way to kick off a series in which your franchise has never been featured across its 50-year history.
NBAchatsports.com

Deandre Ayton's impact in Phoenix Suns' Game 2 victory went beyond the winning dunk

Suns center Deandre Ayton’s performance in the NBA playoffs no longer can be called a coming-out party. Party's over. He’s arrived. Ayton’s game-winning dunk off an in-bounds pass from Jae Crowder with .7 seconds Tuesday night against the Clippers was an exclamation point to another impressive playoff performance for Ayton.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

NBA Playoffs: Deandre Ayton's Game-Winner Caps Wild Finish to Suns-Clippers Game 2

Ayton's game-winner caps wild finish to Suns-Clippers Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a finish in Phoenix. With the Phoenix Suns trailing the Los Angeles Clippers by one and just 0.9 seconds remaining in Tuesday night's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, Jae Crowder found Deandre Ayton off an inbound pass for a game-winning alley-oop.
NBAFOX Sports

Deandre Ayton's game-winning basket lifts Suns to 2-0 series lead

If there were one word to describe the end of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, that word would have to be "unbelievable." With less than one second remaining and the ball buried in the corner of the baseline, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder unleashed the perfect pass to Deandre Ayton on what was the perfect play to get a basket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy