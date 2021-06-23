Cancel
NBA

L.A. Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Busted For Weed Possession In Texas

TMZ.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakers guard Alex Caruso was busted for possession of pot on Tuesday after authorities at a Texas airport allegedly found the L.A. hooper with a grinder containing weed residue. Yes ... still illegal in Texas. TMZ Sports has confirmed 27-year-old Caruso was arrested earlier Tuesday by Texas A&M University PD...

NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James reacts to Alex Caruso's arrest

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested this past Tuesday for two misdemeanor charges involving possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Lakers fan favorite apparently tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas, with an a herb grinder that contained marijuana. He was subsequently apprehended by Texas A&M police.
NBAPosted by
Primetimer

Maria Taylor and ESPN are reportedly headed for a divorce over salary dispute

At the beginning of the pandemic last year, the star NBA Finals host and College Gameday reporter turned down an offer to raise her salary from $1 million to $5 million a year, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. He reports that Taylor was seeking a salary in Stephen A. Smith's "neighborhood" of $8 million per year. But in the aftermath of the pandemic, in which ESPN is reducing the salaries across the board, including among its big names, the cable network is now only offering to raise Taylor's salary to between $2 million to $3 million a year. "It is a substantial raise, but there is another staring contest going on, and the idea that Taylor and ESPN could divorce cannot be counted out," says Marchand. "Adding to the intrigue, Taylor’s contract is set to expire on or around July 20, and the NBA Finals, if it goes seven games, ends on July 22."
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAKBTX.com

Alex Caruso arrested at Easterwood airport on marijuana charges

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Los Angeles Lakers player Alex Caruso was arrested on Tuesday at Easterwood Airport in College Station, KBTX has confirmed. A spokesman for Texas A&M Police said officers were contacted by TSA agents at the airport after they found what they believed to be drug paraphernalia. The police department says the item located was a grinder with marijuana residue.
NBAchatsports.com

Alex Caruso Arrested For Having Fun And Being Cool

Texas A&M’s finest made national sports headlines Tuesday night when a University Police Department officer arrested former student, hometown hero and NBA Champion Alex Caruso for having fun and being cool at the wrong place and time. The charges were possession of marijuana (less than two ounces) and possession of...
NBAPosted by
KAGS

LA Lakers guard, former Texas A&M standout arrested on drug charges

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Current LA Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday in College Station on drug possession charges. Caruso has been charged with possession of marijuana. He posted a $552 bond and has been released from jail. According to jail records, the amount was less than two ounces.
NBAGolf Digest

Alex Caruso got arrested for marijuana possession in Texas leading to an all-time Stephen A. Smith “STAY OFF THE WEEEEEDUH!”

At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, former Lakers guard Alex Caruso attempted to catch a flight at Eastwood Airport in College Station, Texas. The only problem? He had left a grinder containing marijuana remnants in his backpack, which is a definite no-no in the state that once employed Walker Texas Ranger. Caruso was arrested on misdemeanor charges and subsequently released. It was a minor embarrassment at best and a major inconvenience at worst. Not something to write home about . . . that is until Stephen A. Smith got involved, using Caruso’s misfortune as rocket fuel for one of his greatest “STAY OFF THE WEEEEEDUH!” readings to date. Mash that volume button.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Lakers' Alex Caruso Appears To Have Been Arrested

Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers has been reportedly arrested for Marijuana possession on Tuesday in Texas. The picture of his arrest report can be seen in a Tweet below from Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports NBA, and more on the story can be read at Fox 11 Los Angeles from K.J. Hiramoto (Tweet below).
NBAPosted by
KAGS

New details released in arrest of Lakers guard Alex Caruso in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — New details have been released in the arrest of Lakers guard, Alex Caruso, at Easterwood Airport in College Station. Texas A&M police said they were called to the airport just before 2 p.m. Tuesday after a TSA agent said they found drug paraphernalia and possible drug residue. The TSA said they believed the bag belonged to Caruso and identified him through flight information.
NBAlakers365.com

Podcast: Free Alex Caruso

Interestingly enough, beyond LeBron James weighing in on how he'll get Caruso out of jail if need be, one player did chime who made me raise my eyebrow just a bit: The Lakers are obviously all on record saying how aware they all are about their playoff shooting woes this season, and Redick just might help in that regard. Yes, you guys, we are in June and the Lakers aren't currently playing. Of course my mind is wandering.
NBAlakersnation.com

NBA Playoffs: Complete Schedule For Finals With Suns Taking On Bucks

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to defend their championship title, they can take some solace in knowing that the team that beat them is representing the Western Conference. The Phoenix Suns are making their first trip to the Finals in 28 years after defeating the L.A. Clippers in...
NBAL.A. Weekly

Alex Caruso Pot Possession Arrest Sparks Outrage

The basketball world is reacting to Laker star Alex Caruso’s possession arrest in Texas. As the sport that has set the standard for cannabis normalization within the professional sport industry , the NBA community and its fans are not impressed. The way that Americans as a whole view professional athletes’...
NBAlakers365.com

LeBron James, NBA stars try to ‘free’ Alex Caruso after airport weed bust

Alex Caruso was a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday night for extra curricular activities off-the-court. The Lakers guard was arrested on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Texas A&M University police department confirmed to TMZ. Caruso was attempting to board a flight on Tuesday afternoon at Easterwood Airport in College Station when TSA agents searched his belongings and found under two ounces of marijuana and a herb grinder.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Arrested At Airport Over Weed, Drug Paraphernalia: Report

On the heels of news that the NFL was dealing with their own scandal, the NBA jumped in with one of their own—well, a small one. The Los Angeles Lakers may be out of the playoffs but they're still making headlines. Hours ago, news began to circulate that Alex Caruso, a guard for the team, was arrested at the Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas.

