Repealing smoke free casinos in Shreveport; big debate at SHV City Council meeting
SHREVEPORT, La- One of the big topics at Tuesday's Shreveport City Council meeting was an ordinance introduced to repeal part of the Smoke Free Air Act. If passed, it means smoking would be allowed where gambling occurs, like casinos. Last year, on June 6th the ban was put into place, and a year later it's now back up for debate. Those who are pushing for the repeal are worried customers will go elsewhere.