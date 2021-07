Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.