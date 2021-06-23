Cancel
Public Health

Possible link between COVID-19 and chronic fatigue syndrome in question

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 can have a lot of long-term effects. It’s not clear whether chronic fatigue syndrome is one of them. The C-D-C is looking at possible connections between COVID and chronic fatigue. I-U School of Medicine associate dean Fen-Lei Chang cautions not to jump to conclusions. He says even if they’re connected, the fatigue could be an indirect result of stress and anxiety, or could mean the infection’s not completely gone.

