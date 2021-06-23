Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Giant Oort Cloud Comet Lights Up in the Outer Solar System

By Jeff Hecht
skyandtelescope.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers have spotted the largest comet ever recorded coming from the Oort Cloud. And at 20 times the distance between Earth and the Sun (20 astronomical units), beyond Uranus’s orbit, it’s already venting gas. New observations, taken on June 22nd with the 0.51-meter SkyGems Remote Telescope in Namibia, reveal “clear...

skyandtelescope.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comets#Solar Telescope#The Solar System#The Dark Energy Survey#Decam#Mpec#Phys Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

The 10 weirdest moons in the solar system

This article is brought to you by All About Space. All About Space magazine takes you on an awe-inspiring journey through our solar system and beyond, from the amazing technology and spacecraft that enables humanity to venture into orbit, to the complexities of space science. All but two of our...
AstronomyPosted by
Fox News

'Mega comet' discovered flying into solar system: scientists

Astronomers have reportedly discovered that a large object moving from the outer reaches of the solar system will approach as close as Saturn's orbit in the next decade. The comet, known as 2014 UN271, was first discovered by the Dark Energy Survey (DES) – an international collaborative project started in 2013 that is listed as working at Chile's Victor Blanco Telescope and was founded with the purpose of mapping galaxies, detecting supernovae and uncovering mysteries about dark energy.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Astronomers Map the Solar System's Edge in 3D

Collecting high-speed atoms has enabled researchers to trace the shape of our Sun’s protective bubble. The extent of the Sun’s influence extends far beyond our home star, carving out a region in the interstellar medium (ISM) called the heliosphere. Imagine the heliosphere as the Sun’s “personal space” bubble, filled with solar wind particles that push out against the ISM to protect the solar system from harmful incoming radiation.
AstronomyGrand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Astronomers discover giant comet from deep space, plus see Strawberry Moon

Astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein made a singular discovery while searching through images from the Dark Energy Survey. They came upon a comet, now called C/2014 UN271, that turned out to be something special. When first photographed in October 2014, it was 2.7 billion miles (4.3 billion kilometers) from the sun — beyond the orbit of Neptune.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Mega comet inbound from Oort Cloud

Don’t panic, but a huge comet is headed toward our sun. Scientists found it while studying old images from 2014 to 2018 taken for the Dark Energy Survey. Two University of Pennsylvania astronomers, Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein, spotted the object heading inward from the Oort Cloud. Many began calling it a mega comet.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Solar System samples touch down in Leicester

Samples from other worlds will be examined by space scientists at the University of Leicester as they continue to study the building blocks of the Solar System. Some of the first particles from asteroid Ryugu - returned by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) probe Hayabusa2 in 2020 - and samples from the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell to Earth earlier this year, will be scrutinised by planetary scientists in the School of Physics and Astronomy.
Astronomydownbeach.com

Ventnor boardwalk offers your guide to the Solar System

VENTNOR – If you are interested in astronomy and the planets, you can experience a scaled down version of the Solar System while walking along the Ventnor City Boardwalk this summer. “The Solar System Planetary Walk,” an educational, half-mile track that depicts a fairly accurate representation of the planets in...
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Mega-Comet: Everything You Need To Know About The Mysterious Ice Monster From Half A Light-Year Away

A huge comet so large it’s classified as a “minor planet” has been spotted beyond Uranus coming into the inner Solar System for a once-in 600,000-years visit. Thought to be a rare long-period comet visiting from as far as half a light-year away, C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein)—hence be known as Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein—is an incredible find and sure to be a major talking point in astronomy until its closest approach in 2031.
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Podcast: How collisions shaped the Solar System

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. Our Solar System has a violent and chaotic history. This episode, planetary scientist and author of Colliding Worlds Simone Marchi reveals the tumultuous story of our cosmic neighbourhood, and how collisions have formed and shaped the planets, moons and other bodies that orbit the Sun.
Astronomysuncommunitynews.com

Giant comet's arrival due in 2031

What’s big, cold, and growing a tail? It’s the recently discovered Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein. This distant object is dropping by the solar system for its overdue multi-million-year visit. Comet B.B. is a whopper of a comet; it’s about the size of a minor planet with a diameter of (possibly) up to...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Plasma densities, flow and Solar EUV flux at comet 67P - A cross-calibration approach

F. L. Johansson, A. I. Eriksson, E. Vigren, L. Bucciantini, P. Henri, H. Nilsson, S. Bergman, N. J. T. Edberg, G. Stenberg Wieser, E. Odelstad. During its two-year mission at comet 67P, Rosetta nearly continuously monitored the inner coma plasma environment for gas production rates varying over three orders of magnitude, at distances to the nucleus from a few to a few hundred km. To achieve the best possible measurements, cross-calibration of the plasma instruments is needed. We construct with two different physical models to cross-calibrate the electron density as measured by the Mutual Impedance Probe (MIP) to the ion current and spacecraft potential as measured by the Rosetta Langmuir Probe (LAP), the latter validated with the Ion Composition Analyser (ICA). We retrieve a continuous plasma density dataset for the entire cometary mission with a much improved dynamical range compared to any plasma instrument alone and, at times, improve the temporal resolution from 0.24-0.74~Hz to 57.8~Hz. The new density dataset is consistent with the existing MIP density dataset and covers long time periods where densities were too low to be measured by MIP. The physical model also yields, at 3~hour time resolution, ion flow speeds as well as a proxy for the solar EUV flux from the photoemission from the Langmuir Probes. We report on two independent mission-wide estimates of the ion flow speed which are consistent with the bulk H$_2$O$^+$ ion velocities as measured by ICA. We find the ion flow to consistently be much faster than the neutral gas over the entire mission, lending further evidence that the ions are collisionally decoupled from the neutrals in the coma. RPC measurements of ion speeds are therefore not consistent with the assumptions made in previously published plasma density models of the comet ionosphere at the start and end of the mission. Also, the measured EUV flux is perfectly consistent with independently derived values previously published from Johansson et al. (2017) and lends support for the conclusions drawn therein.
AstronomyPhys.org

Space object with orbit stretching into the Oort cloud discovered

Astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein discovered a space object recently that has an orbit around the sun and also stretches into the Oort cloud—they have named it 2014 UN271. The researchers made the discovery while studying archival images collected for the Dark Energy Survey over the years 2014 to 2018. Since its discovery, entities such as the MMPL forum, the Minor Planet Center and JPL Solar System Dynamics have been tracking the object and have found that it will make its closest approach to Earth in 2031.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Solar wind bremsstrahlung off DM in our solar system

We consider the possibility that the solar wind emits photons via bremsstrahlung when colliding with Dark Matter (DM) particles within the solar system. To this effect, we calculate the bremsstrahlung spectrum a proton would emit when colliding with a neutral spin-1/2 particle through the exchange of a scalar neutral particle. We assume a speed of 600 km/sec for the solar wind and assume that the speed of the dark matter halo is due to the motion of the sun through the galaxy, which we take as 300 km/sec. We assume a DM density of 0.3 GeV/cm^3 and a solar wind composed primarily of protons with a total rate of ejection mass set at 10^9kg/sec. We use a Monte Carlo technique to let this interaction take place within the solar system and calculate the photon rate an observer would detect on Earth or at the edge of the solar system as a function of photon energy. We find that the rates are in general very small but could be observable in some scenarios at wavelengths in the mm or cm range.
AstronomyScience Daily

Polymers in meteorites provide clues to early solar system

Many meteorites, which are small pieces from asteroids, do not experience high temperatures at any point in their existence. Because of this, these meteorites provide a good record of complex chemistry present when or before our solar system was formed 4.57 billion years ago. For this reason, researchers have examined...
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Comet 2014 UN271: Large visitor discovered from the extreme edge of the solar system

Two astronomers may have discovered the largest celestial body to date, which originated in the so-called Oort cloud at the very edge of the solar system. The object found by Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein is called 2014 UN271 and was found in images of the huge sky survey DES (Dark Energy Survey). There is still speculation about whether it is a particularly large comet or even a dwarf planet. 2014 is UN271 over 20 AU (astronomical units) away from the sun, at the beginning of 2031 it should approach our home star to just under 11 AU, slightly outside the orbit of Saturn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy