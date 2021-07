Kiwi Jumps – ASB Bank Sees RBNZ Rate Hike in Late 2021. Summary: New Zealand’s Kiwi sprouted wings and soared in early Sydney trade after ASB Bank (Auckland Savings Bank) predicted the RBNZ will raise the cash rate in November 2021. NZD/USD currently trades at 0.7058 from its 0.7017 New York close. The Australian Dollar climbed to 0.7545 from 0.7530 ahead of today’s RBA Interest rate meeting and decision (2.30 pm Sydney). Meantime the US Dollar was little changed against its other Rivals as the US celebrated their Independence Day holiday. Despite mostly upbeat European and Eurozone Services and Composite PMIs, the EUR/USD pair was little changed, trading at 1.1866 from its New York close of 1.1863. Sterling edged up to 1.3857 from 1.3845 on an improvement of UK Services PMI in June (to 62.4 vs estimates of 61.7). UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted partial restrictions as the country prepared for its scheduled July 19 reopening. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was mixed. USD/SGD opened at 1.3450 from 1.3460 yesterday while the USD/THB pair settled at 32.10 (32.15 yesterday).