Everyday Cheapskate: Tips to Keep Your House Cool on a Budget

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Are you dreading the heat of summer? Relax while you consider these ingenious solutions to keep your house comfortable without putting a freeze on your bank account. Your air conditioning unit needs freedom to blast out air unobstructed. None of your furniture should be blocking that flow of air. This means you may need to move the sofa and rearrange the bedroom the get the air circulating well. If you just can't upset the way your furniture is arranged, you can purchase heat and air deflectors for the vents to adjust the air flow direction around furniture for the season. Ask for these at your local home improvement center such as Home Depot or Lowe's.

