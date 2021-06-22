Cancel
Ulstein to Design Non-Fossil Fuel Containership for Norwegian Startup

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian shipbuilder Ulstein has been elected to design a non-fossil fuel containership capable of achieving zero emissions. The contract was awarded by EDGE Navigation AS to Ulstein Design & Solutions AS. Edge Navigation is an Oslo-based startup that is in the process of developing commercial ships with non-fossil propulsion as the maritime transport seeks ways to decarbonize. The company has set a goal of brining “economic and scalable green-energy” commercial cargo ships to the market by 2025.

