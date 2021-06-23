Art in Public Places Adds New Sculptures to Krutch Park
Last year, the early spring delivery of sculptures to Krutch Park as part of the Art in Public Places program was delayed due to complications resulting from the pandemic. Dogwood Arts Director Sherry Jenkins told me earlier this spring that one of the learning points in the pandemic was that the sculptures deserved their own moment in the sun (I really didn’t mean to do that) out of the shadow of the many other spring events.insideofknoxville.com