Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Art in Public Places Adds New Sculptures to Krutch Park

By Knoxville Urban Guy
insideofknoxville.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the early spring delivery of sculptures to Krutch Park as part of the Art in Public Places program was delayed due to complications resulting from the pandemic. Dogwood Arts Director Sherry Jenkins told me earlier this spring that one of the learning points in the pandemic was that the sculptures deserved their own moment in the sun (I really didn’t mean to do that) out of the shadow of the many other spring events.

insideofknoxville.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Sculptures#The Art In Public Places#Ornl#Saturnian#The Dogwood Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy