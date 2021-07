El Salvador's Legislative Assembly has recognized the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as legal tender in the country, the first in the world, after a vote in its Congress approved draft legislation on 8 June with support from 62 of 84 deputies. The move has attracted widespread interest elsewhere in Latin America but is likely to trigger strong international concern over the adoption of an unregulated cryptocurrency without anti-money-laundering (AML) controls, with the possibility that El Salvador could face penalties from the United States and elsewhere if it proceeds with Bitcoin use as planned.