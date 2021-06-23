Still with bite: Bulldogs rally for win after being no hit for 7.1 innings

After failing to get a single hit in the first of 7.1 innings off of Virginia pitcher Griff McGarry, State dug down as the Bulldogs have time and time again in 2021. Two massive home runs by Kellum Clark and Tanner Allen sprung State from the grips of the loser’s bracket and gave the team and the fan base a game that will go down in the history books as one of the great comebacks as MSU knocked off Virginia 6-5 on Tuesday night.