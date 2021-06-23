Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Still with bite: Bulldogs rally for win after being no hit for 7.1 innings

By Robbie Faulk
Starkville Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter failing to get a single hit in the first of 7.1 innings off of Virginia pitcher Griff McGarry, State dug down as the Bulldogs have time and time again in 2021. Two massive home runs by Kellum Clark and Tanner Allen sprung State from the grips of the loser’s bracket and gave the team and the fan base a game that will go down in the history books as one of the great comebacks as MSU knocked off Virginia 6-5 on Tuesday night.

www.starkvilledailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Time And Time Again#The Loser#Bracket#State#Msu#The College World Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Sioux Falls Rallies In Late Innings To Edge Trappers

PIERRE – Sioux Falls rallied from two runs down with two in the eighth inning and three in the ninth Thursday to defeat the Pierre Trappers 6-5 at Hyde Stadium. Will Olson put Sioux Falls ahead 5-3 in the ninth with a two-run homer. Jesus Licon later had an RBI triple. The Trappers (8-16) scored twice in the bottom of the ninth on a Sunfish error.
Mississippi StateDaily Leader

Bulldogs one win away from CWS finals after storming back over UVA

MSU (47-16) came alive in the eight as senior Tanner Allen blasted a 3-run home run that put the Bulldogs up 5-4 in an eventual 6-5 victory over UVA (36-26). The win means State is the only remaining unbeaten in their bracket of the CWS. They’ll play the winner between Texas and Virginia Friday at 6 p.m. A win in that one puts MSU into the CWS championship series.
Littlestown, PAGettysburg Times

Walzl plates winner as Dodgers nip Bulldogs in extra innings

Littlestown’s Trevor Walzl came to the plate with the go-ahead run at third base and two down in the top of the eighth inning. Walzl and Brushtown reliever Alex Meckley battled to a 2-2 count when Walzl fouled a pitch off of his knee that sent him to the ground in pain. He gathered himself and two pitches later, ripped a double to right-center that plated Joe Murren and helped the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory in South Penn League action on Thursday evening at the Brushtown Athletic Association.
Omaha, NEStarkville Daily News

Bulldogs hit reset button, Cavaliers next

OMAHA, Neb. – After a win like that, Lemonis is challenging his team to reset, however. MSU has been to Omaha and the College World Series three-consecutive seasons. In the previous two, State won the opening game in exciting fashion with one-run wins, but it came back and lost in game three and four in 2018 and were defeated in consecutive games in 2019.
BaseballChronicle-Telegram

Crushers rally, fall in 10 innings

AVON — Just like Wednesday night, the Crushers fell behind early Thursday night and lost to Quebec. This time the game wasn't decided until 10 innings, and Lake Erie fell 10-8. Quebec led 6-1 going into the bottom of the third but superb work out of the bullpen gave Lake...
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Eighth Inning Rally Lifts Brewers Over Rockies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — A six-run 8th turned a 4-4 deadlock into a 10-6 win for the Brewers over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at American Family Field. The two clubs went back and forth for the first seven innings before an Avisail Garcia home run in the 7th tied the game at 4. Then in the 8th Milwaukee sent ten batters to the plate as they pulled ahead and then some.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

7th-inning rally leads RedHawks past Winnipeg

FARGO — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks brought home five runs in the seventh inning to spark a 10-9 comeback victory over Winnipeg on Thursday in American Association baseball at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks trailed 9-5 entering the bottom of the seventh. F-M's Leobaldo Pina sparked the rally with an RBI...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County baseball win streak reaches five with seventh inning rally

Committing six errors in a baseball game isn’t normally a key to victory, but Greene County overcame those miscues last night, using a seventh inning rally to defeat Nevada on the road 6-4. Coach Matt Paulsen’s team is riding a five game winning streak as they ended the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference schedule with a 4-8 record and the Rams are 7-12 overall.
Sportskwayradio.com

Bulldogs Win CWS

Thursday night Mississippi State pounded Vanderbilt 9-0 to win the College World Series. This is the first championship for Mississippi State.
College SportsCourier News

Bulldogs win first national title

OMAHA, Neb. — Mississippi State’s first national championship had been building since 1985, when “Thunder and Lightning” – Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro – were the stars on what’s known as the best team to not win a College World Series. The 2021 Bulldogs got the job done. Finally. Thank...
Golfforegeorgia.com

Crenshaw Win Highlights Bulldogs’ Week

ATHENS, Ga. — Alison Crenshaw’s victory at the Southeastern Collegiate Golf Tour’s tournament at Cypress Lakes headlined a strong showing of individual results for members of the Georgia women’s golf program to start the summer. Crenshaw shot 225 to capture medalist honors at the SECGT event in Muscle Shoals, Ala.,...
Baseballsemoball.com

Catfish hit three home runs in extra-inning win over Sliders

The Cape Catfish hit three home runs in a back-and-forth slugfest, and Cameron Rountree hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eleventh to beat the Springfield Sliders for their 20th win of the season. The walk-off single was Rountree's lone hit of the night, but the Wright State...
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Fisher Cats win rain-shortened Game 1, 3-0; Game 2 postponed

MANCHESTER – Maximo Castillo allowed only two hits in five scoreless innings, striking out a season-high six batters, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats edged the Portland Sea Dogs 3-0 in a rain-shortened game on Saturday. The teams were scheduled to play a pair of seven-inning games, but the first...
Sports247Sports

Celebrating championship with fans is ‘as good as it gets’ to Jordan

They waited in the literal hundreds leaned over the Dudy Noble Field fence. Kids, parents, friends, fans extending posters and baseballs and gloves and hats to be signed, many asking for photos with a real Diamond Dog hero. Rowdey Jordan gladly and patiently accommodated every single one of ‘em. So...
Iowa Falls, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Fifth inning carries Bulldogs to home victory, 7-5

A five-run fifth inning was the catalyst for Hampton-Dumont/CAL to record a home conference victory over Iowa Falls-Alden on Monday. The Cadets made a strong push in the top of the seventh, scoring four times to slice the lead to two. But the rally ended at that point as the Bulldogs claimed a 7-5 win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy