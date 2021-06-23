Six Inspiring Farmhouse-Style Ideas Using Natural Wood

I spent most of the winter trying to survive blizzards and ripping out the remainder of the carpet from my dated 1992 home. And finally, after months of working on projects around the house, I’m starting to enjoy some of the results of my labor. My primary bedroom – and the other bedrooms for that matter – are done! However, in true Orlando fashion, I did ANOTHER makeover on my bedroom after taking these photos. Right after I figured out how to make my existing furniture work, I was approached by furniture maker Jonathan Louis to do a collaboration about their brand new bedroom furniture (side note: it’s AMAZING). So if you follow me on Instagram you might notice things already look a little different. But, I really loved this version of the room so I’m excited to share it with you! (You can see the latest updates on a sister post I did over on my blog today!).