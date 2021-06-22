Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Creative Arts Camp for positive mental health held

Sun-Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, 2021, Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) International organized the Creative Arts Camp for Positive Mental Health at the Pajama Factory. Over 17 local youth from the local community participated in this camp, learning to create artwork as a means to deal with stress, anxiety, and depression. Mallory Scoppa Gardner, an art educator who taught at the camp, designed the activities to focus on understanding mental health issues, recognizing their symptoms, and using therapeutic arts to cope with mental health challenges positively. “Participants use color pencils and watercolor kits to express their emotions by connecting their color to a mood and lines and shapes for their feelings. They also learned a watercolor technique and connected that to being able to let go of control and accept imperfections,” explained Ms. Gardner. Participants were encouraged to let loose and be creative while at the same time self-reflecting on their feelings.

www.sungazette.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Entertainment
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Arts#Depression#Tycl International#Founder Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
Related
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Mental health and the LGBTQ+ community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Trevor Project, nearly three out of four LGBTQ+ teens are diagnosed with anxiety and depression. IU Health clinical psychologist Dr. Danielle Henderson came on Daybreak to discuss mental health in the LGBTQ+ community. Henderson discussed the impact celebrities publicly identifying as members of the...
Yogawypr.org

How to Make a Mental Health Checklist

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 4 in 10 U.S. adults actually reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic, which is acutely distressing when you take into account the rate was 1 in 10 the previous year. And while it’s imperative to seek professional care if you’re...
Mental HealthSTACK

Mental Health vs Mental Strength

Being in shape and having big muscles do not determine your internal health. Many times, mental health issues are not physically detectable, much like cardiovascular disease. The big beautiful toned body can often lead to a false identity. Much like a boxer who shows mental toughness, he was maybe hiding his emotional fragility behind an emotional stone wall, impacting his mental health negatively. Mental toughness and strength must be optimized and used in the right way to maximize and boost mental health. Just like making your muscles strong, think of your mind like a muscle.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Importance of Mental Health Education

Emotional wellness challenges are frequently unavoidable, affecting numerous formative results. Poor psychological well-being can have a few unfavorable impacts on kids and youth. Not exclusively would it be able to affect scholarly execution and achievement, however, it might likewise meddle with social connections and actual wellbeing. Youngsters who experience the ill effects of psychological instabilities are at more danger for grown-up beginning actual medical issues like coronary illness, diabetes, and malignant growth as per Charles Michael Vaughn Lesin Vodka. They are additionally bound to be associated with the criminal equity framework. There is no well-being without emotional well-being. That is, if our childhood is not intellectually well, they won’t be actually well, and their capacity to decidedly affect our general public will be weakened.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

“Mental Health Matters, Coping with Art” event Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Solid Rock Community Development Corporation and Be The Change 719 are hosting a Mental Health event in Colorado Springs this Saturday. The event is family-friendly, and all are welcome, including kids. The goal of Saturday's event is to utilize art to cope with any mental health issues and push The post “Mental Health Matters, Coping with Art” event Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
Mental HealthThe Fix

Mental Health Awareness in Sobriety

Sobriety is a major pathway to good mental health, but it does not secure it. Instead, having your brain and body free and clear of addictive substances allows you to make the best choices necessary for mental health, and gives you the strength to do the necessary work. The trauma resulting from the pandemic and a year of social isolation have brought these issues into sharp focus, and this opens up important conversations by releasing the stigma around mental illness as a whole.
Mental HealthMeadville Tribune

Mental Health Counselor

Come join our happy healthy workplace with a laid back atmosphere! We seek an individual with a master's degree in counseling. We can supervise you to earn your license as a licensed professional counselor. Provide prevention-oriented therapy for individuals and groups. Implement and review treatment plans. We provide therapy to a diverse population of individuals and families.
Amherst, MAbostonnews.net

Study on mental health care patients

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): In a new research led by a University of Massachusetts Amherst psychotherapy researcher, mental health care patients matched with therapists who had a strong track record of treating the patients' primary concerns had better results than patients who were not so matched. The findings of...
Mental Healthcbslocal.com

Mental Health Monday: Senior Isolation

To many of us they are invisible. Seniors isolated by illness, disability and most recently, the pandemic. What can be done to combat this social isolation? See how a friendly phone call can sometimes make a life-changing difference.
Mental HealthFox5 KVVU

Impact of the pandemic on mental health

The pandemic has had a major impact on mental health. Mike Davis visited the geropsych unit at Desert Springs Hospital to learn more. For more information, visit desertspringshospital.com. This segment is sponsored by Desert Springs Hospital.
Rockingham County, NHConcord Monitor

Mental health check-ins added to summer camp routines

For New Hampshire kids, this year’s summer camp experience could include nature hikes, swimming and arts and crafts – and one-on-one session with a mental health professional. Mental health centers around the state will be offering services to camps and daycare centers this summer, after concerns about the mental and...
Visual Artwvua23.com

Local art studio is keeping students creative this summer

Are you or your child looking for a creative outlet this summer? Canvas and Crafts Studio is here to help. The studio will be hosting art classes at their studio and schools throughout the area, offering step-by-step painting and candle-making classes for both adults and children. Studio owner Kelly Magadan...
Mental Healthsignalscv.com

Strategies to protect mental health

Improving one’s overall health and maintaining that health over the long haul can have a profound impact on quality of life. For example, the Harvard Medical School notes that regular exercise can slow the natural decline in physical performance that occurs as people age. That means routine exercise can serve as something like a fountain of youth that allows people to keep their cardiovascular fitness, metabolism and muscle function on par with their younger counterparts.
Sidney, NESidney Sun Telegraph

Mental Health Can Be Complicated, But There Is Help

The loss of a loved one leads to a multitude of questions and emotions. Among them are the “20-20 hindsight” questions. They “If only I had...” “Why didn't I..?” “Why didn't he (or she)...?”. The survivor's guilt as some call it, can result in a trauma of its own, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy