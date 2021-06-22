Creative Arts Camp for positive mental health held

On Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, 2021, Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) International organized the Creative Arts Camp for Positive Mental Health at the Pajama Factory. Over 17 local youth from the local community participated in this camp, learning to create artwork as a means to deal with stress, anxiety, and depression. Mallory Scoppa Gardner, an art educator who taught at the camp, designed the activities to focus on understanding mental health issues, recognizing their symptoms, and using therapeutic arts to cope with mental health challenges positively. “Participants use color pencils and watercolor kits to express their emotions by connecting their color to a mood and lines and shapes for their feelings. They also learned a watercolor technique and connected that to being able to let go of control and accept imperfections,” explained Ms. Gardner. Participants were encouraged to let loose and be creative while at the same time self-reflecting on their feelings.