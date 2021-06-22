Cancel
Puyallup, WA

MultiCare Puyallup Internal Medicine Clinic

multicare.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt MultiCare Puyallup Internal Medicine, our entire team is committed to providing you with exceptional patient care. As a recognized Patient-Centered Medical Home, we focus on your individual health needs, help you make informed decisions about your care and wellness, and give you the tools you need to take charge of your health. Our goal: to become your trusted, long-term medical team and create a medical “home base” for you to return to year after year.

