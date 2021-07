Tuesday night was the NBA’s draft lottery, and the Houston Rockets landed in second place. The Rockets (17-55) finished with the worst record in the league last season. The Detroit Pistons, who had the second-worst record in the NBA this season, snagged the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they choose No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970. Cleveland will pick third, and Toronto will pick fourth.