Spanaway, WA

MultiCare Family Medicine - Spanaway

Cover picture for the articleAt MultiCare Spanaway Clinic, our entire team is committed to providing you and your family with exceptional patient care. As a recognized Patient-Centered Medical Home, we focus on your individual health needs, help you make informed decisions about your care and wellness, and give you the tools you need to take charge of your health. Our goal: to become your trusted, long-term medical team and create a medical “home base” for you and your family to return to year after year.

