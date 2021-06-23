Cancel
PRECIOUS-Gold gains after Powell calms interest rate jitters

By Eileen Soreng
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

* Uncertain tapering timetable a downside risk for gold-analyst

* Fed won’t raise rates on fear of inflation - Powell (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)

June 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s pledge to keep interest rates near zero for some time pushed the dollar towards a one-week low.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,782.46 per ounce by 0751 GMT and U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% at $1,782.40.

Gold tends to appreciate on expectations of lower interest rates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. It fell 6% last week after the Fed struck a hawkish tone at its meeting and signalled interest rate hikes in 2023.

Powell’s comments on Tuesday reaffirmed intent to encourage a “broad and inclusive” job market recovery, and not raise interest rates based only on fears of coming inflation.

“Economic numbers are just showing a sign of recovery... can’t say they will be consistent in the coming period. That has been a support for gold,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

France and Germany enjoyed booming business activity in June, according to preliminary composite Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) compiled by IHS Markit. U.S. flash PMIs are due later in the day and are expected to stay at elevated levels.

The dollar index on Wednesday retreated from the two-month high hit last week, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

However, the gold market may stay under pressure nonetheless, after recent moves in Fed “dot plot” projections shifted focus towards the tapering timetable, Standard Chartered analysts said.

“A tapering timetable is still uncertain but is being discussed, which is a downside risk for gold prices,” they told clients.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.7% to $25.93 per ounce, palladium climbed 1.5% to $2,595.96. Platinum was up 0.9% at $1,089.16.

Related
Businessmining.com

Gold price boosted by recovery in central bank buying

Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as it appears that central banks have regained their appetite for buying bullion after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Spot gold advanced 0.3% to $1,790.52 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET, approaching the $1,800 level last seen in mid-June. US gold futures saw a gain of 0.5%, trading at $1,791.70 per ounce in New York.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Edges Higher As Dollar Dips After Jobs Report

Gold edged higher on Monday and the dollar remained on the back foot after a mixed U.S. jobs report helped ease investor concerns over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,791.42 per ounce, after hitting its highest since June 18 at...
BusinessForexTV.com

Russia Services Growth Remains Strong

Russia’s service sector grew at a softer pace in June, data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 56.5 in June from 57.5 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. New business increased at a softer pace in June and...
MarketsFXStreet.com

The rupee rose against the US dollar

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.52 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.55 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.30 levels. The rupee rose more in choppy trade today as foreign banks sold the greenback likely in anticipation of inflows from foreign portfolio investors into Indian companies looking to raise capital through initial public offerings in the coming days.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold hovers near two-week high on softer US dollar, Fed minutes awaited

BENGALURU (July 6): Gold prices were hovering close to a two-week high on Tuesday, helped by a subdued dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting for more clarity on monetary policy going forward. Spot gold was steady at $1,792.34 per ounce by 0055 GMT,...
WorldStreetInsider.com

Aussie, kiwi jump as investors wait for Fed clues; dollar struggles

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Antipodean currencies rose on Tuesday, taking advantage of the greenback's weakness as investors waited for clues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus after pressure for rate hikes eased due to mixed labour market data. The New Zealand dollar jumped after a strikingly strong...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold tops $1,800/oz mark as dollar slips; focus on Fed minutes

* Gold’s upside potential might be limited - analyst. * Platinum rises more than 1% (Updates prices) July 6 (Reuters) - Gold rose above the $1,800/ounce psychological level on Tuesday to hit a three-week high, as a pullback in the dollar lifted bullion demand, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting for clarity on monetary policy.
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up as Dollar Weakens, Investors Await Fed Minutes

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia and was close to a two-week high. A weaker dollar also gave the yellow metal a boost and investors await the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Gold futures rose 0.80% to $1,797.65 by...
BusinessCNBC

Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike expectations there to as soon November. The U.S. dollar and other majors were mostly steady as investors wait on the minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in June when it surprised markets with a hawkish shift.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800

Gold prices are hovering near two-week highs after the US Dollar weakened. Traders are eyeing $1,800 resistance, breaching which may lead to further gains. Minutes from the June FOMC meeting will be in focus this week. Gold - Daily Chart. Gold prices are attempting to breach the $1,800 resistanceduring Tuesday’s...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus

EUR/USD buyers cheer DXY weakness to refresh intraday high. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales, Factory Orders eyed. US ISM Services PMI will be observed for inflation details, ECB meeting, FOMC minutes also be the key. EUR/USD...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slip; Brazilian real dips on political woes

* Latam FX fall, lag EMFX * Brazil's Bolsonaro implicated in alleged graft scheme * Colombian markets were also closed for a holiday * Petrobras hikes fuel prices; shares fall (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Monday, lagging broader emerging market peers, with Brazil's real extending losses to a fifth straight session on growing concerns over corruption in the country. The real hit a two-week low and was last trading down 0.7%, despite data that showed private sector business activity in Brazil roared back to life in June, benefiting from the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions. Website UOL reported on Monday that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was involved in a scheme to skim salaries of his aides while a federal deputy. This comes after the Supreme Court authorized an investigation of Bolsonaro over the procurement process for an Indian COVID-19 vaccine. Recent political developments, particularly Bolsonaro's declining popularity, have removed the sheen from the real, which lost about 4% over the last six days. Still, the currency is up 2% this year, and is the best performer in Latin America, propped up by positive data and a hawkish central bank. Broader emerging market currencies rose as last week's high U.S. unemployment data continued to weigh on the dollar. But trading was light because of a public holiday in the United States. The prospect of a weak U.S. jobs market is expected to keep the Federal Reserve from tightening monetary policy in the near term and benefit emerging markets. Minutes of the Federal Reserve's previous meeting on Wednesday will be eyed for more clues. Rabobank's Christian Lawrence does not see the currencies as vulnerable as they were during the 2013 taper tantrum, adding that a hawkish stance by many EM central banks to keep rate differentials attractive creates less of a negative story for EM. "I'm constructive of EM over the next couple of months," he said. "I expect the dollar to be strong but more so against developed markets rather than EMs." Chile's peso gave up 0.2%, but losses were capped on Monday by a rise in the price of copper, the country's top export. Peru's sol lost 0.7%, losing for the third session running. Mexico's currency fell 3%, though data showed increasing Mexican consumer confidence in June. In Argentina, Buenos Aires province extended the deadline for a $7 billion debt restructuring deal and agreed to renew a "last round" of talks with creditors after more than a year of fraught negotiations. Among stocks, oil major Petrobras was among the biggest drags on Sao Paulo's Bovespa index. The company announced price hikes for gasoline and diesel on Monday, the under the new chief executive. Bolsonaro had ousted the previous head for hiking diesel prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1907 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1354.66 -0.05 MSCI LatAm 2598.78 -0.72 Brazil Bovespa 127160.39 -0.36 Mexico IPC 50397.34 0.35 Chile IPSA 4276.41 -0.89 Argentina MerVal 64831.62 2.371 Colombia COLCAP 1289.38 2.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0851 -0.67 Mexico peso 19.8440 -0.43 Chile peso 735.9 -0.18 Colombia peso 3739 0.00 Peru sol 3.9215 -0.75 Argentina peso 95.8800 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by David Goodman, William Maclean)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 10th straight policy meeting on Monday after inflation moved back into its target range, sparking a debate whether the price pressures would be sustained. All 16 economists polled by Reuters had said...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Market update: A weaker USD, RBA, OPEC and kiwi hog the headlines

Market News Today – USD continued to weaken, strong EZ & UK data lifted European markets, England to lift most restrictions by July 19. OPEC meeting abandoned, OIL prices hit 3-year high (Brent $77+). Overnight RBA no change but bond purchases extended for 6 months but at lower rate, “conditions will not be met before 2024.” NZD rallied (1.14%) on strong data and 2021 interest rate rise expectations, dragging AUD higher (0.98%). Asian equities firmer. USDIndex under 92.00, EUR 1.1890, JPY under 111.00 at 110.75 & Cable tests up to 1.3900. Gold breaches $1800, USOil over $75.00 at $75.85. German manufacturing orders missed significantly (-3.7%) but the previous reading was revised sharply higher (+1.2%).
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firm above $1,800/oz on faltering dollar

* Gold has potential to test $1,825 and $1,842 - analyst (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) July 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were up 1% on Tuesday, having risen above the key $1,800 level, once again supported by a weaker dollar, as investors looked to minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for more insights into policy decision.

