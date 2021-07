PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hunter Hall has been connected to the game of soccer since the age of four. ”I really didn’t get into being competitive until I was 13″ Hall told us “because my parents didn’t have the money, and then eventually, Callaway Arsenal started up, so I started playing with them, which led me to play at Bay High for four years on the varsity.”