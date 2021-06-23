front traces the manifold history of the mirror at galerie kreo in paris
Sofia lagerkvist and anna lindgren of swedish studio front present seven reflective objects that trace the manifold history of the mirror. exhibited at galerie kreo in paris, ‘seven stories about mirrors’ takes form as a collection where each piece investigates how the value, significance, cultural meaning, and technical aspect of a specific object is constantly evolving with time. in the exhibition, some mirrors serve also as a vase or a coffee table, extending their reflection capacity.www.designboom.com