Illinois has long been a stronghold of government-union power. Time will tell if a state constitutional amendment that would cement union power as a “fundamental right” in the state constitution is a step too far for the state’s residents. Passed in May by the Illinois General Assembly, Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 11 will appear on the ballot on November 8, 2022. Framed as a right-to-work ban, the bill in fact would give government unions in Illinois extraordinary power over taxpayers and those dependent upon government services forever, absent a future amendment.