Beaumont, Spectrum Health merger could have big implications for patients, providers

 16 days ago

Two of Michigan’s largest healthcare systems – Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health — announced on June 17 a plan to merge and form a new, mega-healthcare system that would be worth $12 billion and span 22 hospitals. “How is one going to come over and necessarily lower costs, especially if they’re talking about integrating in a way where they can basically get rid of buildings, get rid of lots of workforce…So I think you can actually expect costs to probably go up for patients, but healthcare may be improved.” -Dustin Walsh, Crain’s Detroit Business.

